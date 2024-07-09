| Brs Will Launch Agitation Supporting Unemployed Youth Says Ktr Condemns Arrest Of Dsc Candidates

BRS will launch agitation supporting unemployed youth, says KTR; condemns arrest of DSC candidates

In a pointed attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao questioned the Congress government's failure to fulfill its electoral promise to conduct a Mega DSC with 25,000 posts soon after the first Cabinet meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 08:19 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the arrest of candidates protesting at Osmania University demanding postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams and an increase in the number of posts.

The BRS would lead another agitation for the unemployed youth in Telangana unless the State government fulfilled their demands, he said.

He said upon getting employment for themselves following the recent Assembly elections, the Congress leaders were ignoring the demands of lakhs of unemployed youth.

The BRS working president recalled that Revanth Reddy had previously insulted OU students, belittling them as the “beer-biryani batch”.

He stated that the Congress came to power by provoking the same students.

He demanded to know whether depriving freedom to peaceful protests and unjustly arresting hundreds of protesters were part of the people’s governance promised by the Congress.

He questioned the need to deploy the forces on the OU campus.

He said the Revanth Reddy government was reminiscent of the oppressive conditions during the Telangana movement.

“Is it a crime to question the Congress’ incompetence and ask them to fulfill their poll promises?” he asked.

Rama Rao also castigated the Congress leadership for unfair treatment of DSC candidates who were only asking for a fair chance to prepare for their exams.

He asked why the State government was so stubborn.

He assured the protesters that the BRS would stand by them until justice is served.

He also urged the intellectual community which supported the Congress during elections, to speak out about its atrocities against students.