Tension prevails on OU campus as DSC aspirants step up protest

A huge number of police personnel have been deployed on the campus with East zone DCP Giridhar monitoring the situation on the ground

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 02:15 PM

Protestors staging a demonstration on the OU campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Tension continued to prevail on the Osmania University (OU) campus as the police cracking down on aspirants staging a protest demanding the Congress government to defer the DSC, an exam for recruitment of teachers in the government and local body schools.

The protest that commenced late on Monday night continued on Tuesday. Students planned to take out a rally. However, it was dropped as the police detained some protesters in the landscape garden.

A huge number of police personnel have been deployed on the campus with East zone DCP Giridhar monitoring the situation on the ground. The OU students lamented that the Congress party, which won Assembly elections with the votes of the unemployed youth, now does not care about the students’ demands after forming the government.

They have been demanding the government to defer the present DSC exam and issue a mega DSC notification.