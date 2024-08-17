BRS women leaders question women’s commission on atrocities in Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had made objectionable comments against us in the Assembly but the Women Commission did not respond or act, Sabithaindra Reddy pointed out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 10:09 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Stressing that over 1800 atrocities were committed against women in the last eight months, former Minister Sabithaindra Reddy questioned as to why the Telangana State Commission for Women was not initiating any action against such incidents.

Despite BRS working president KT Rama Rao tendering apology for his comments, the Women Commission issued notices to him. Interestingly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had made objectionable comments against us in the Assembly but the Women Commission did not respond or act, she pointed out.

“KT Rama Rao respects women and immediately apologized. We stood for four hours in the Assembly but Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy did not apologize,” Sabithaindra Reddy said while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

The former Minister further asked whether the two women Ministers in cabinet or Women Commission members had consoled any women, who were raped or assaulted in the State during the last eight months.

Former Minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy found fault with the Congress government for installing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue over Telangana Talli’s (mother) statue in front of Secretariat. This reflected the Congress party’s attitude towards women. The comments made by the two women Ministers against BRS working president were also highly condemnable, she added.

BRS MLCs Satyavathi Rathod and Surabhi Vani Devi also spoke on the occasion.