BRS worker dies of heart attack during Bhongir meeting

A BRS activist died of a heart attack while attending a public meeting “Praja Ashirvadha Sabha” at the Government Junior College ground at Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: A BRS activist died of a heart attack while attending a public meeting “Praja Ashirvadha Sabha” at the Government Junior College ground at Bhongir on Monday. He was identified as G Sathaiah from Julur in Pochampally mandal in the district. He suddenly collapsed after developing pain in the chest while attending the public meeting. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

