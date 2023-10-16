Telangana: Lecturer found dead in irrigation tank in Mancherial

A 39-year-old lecturer working with Telangana Social Welfare Residential College (girls)-Chennur died, allegedly by jumping into an irrigation tank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 39-year-old lecturer working with Telangana Social Welfare Residential College (girls)-Chennur died, allegedly by jumping into an irrigation tank. She was reportedly harassed by some colleagues.

Chennur Inspector G Vasudeva Rao said that Pasupunuti Tirumaleshwari from Naspur was found dead in the tank locally known as Pedda Cheruvu situated in the heart of the town. The body was retrieved from the tank and a case of abetment of suicide was booked against the five teachers including principal of the institution Rajamani based on a complaint received from Sampath, the husband of Thirumaleshwari. Investigations were taken up.

Sampath, in his complaint, alleged that Thirumaleshwari was forced to end her life due to workload and harassment of the principal, two physical education teachers and two other colleagues. The couple have a 12-year-old daughter.

Also Read Three highway robbers arrested in Hanamkonda