BSCPL donates Rs 54 Lakh generator to Hare Krishna Movement’s community kitchen

The sponsorship is expected to strengthen Foundation's efforts in augmenting the kitchen capabilities in serving food to the needy by implementing programs like Annapurna, Bhojanamrita, Saddimoota, and Swasthya Aharas, a statement said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: BSCPL Infrastructure Limited has made a generous sponsorship of a 625 KVA diesel generator worth Rs 54 lakh to Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) for serving underprivileged communities.

Bollineni Krishnaiah, Chairman, BSCPL and its Secretary, Raghava handed over the KVA diesel generator to president HKM Society, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa and other key functionaries from BSCPL and HKM Charitable Foundation.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said ceremonies like these often serve not just as acknowledgments, but also as moments of gratitude and inspiration for further philanthropy by the corporates. Bollineni Krishnaiah said, “ BSCPL is making a significant contribution to community development by giving back to the society.“