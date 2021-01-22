BTech student held for harassing minor girl in Hyderabad

According to the police, the arrested person identified as Sai (20), a BTech final year student from Moti Nagar in SR Nagar, had been stalking and harassing the girl

Hyderabad: An engineering student who was harassing a minor girl at SR Nagar has been arrested by the police here on Friday.

According to the police, the arrested person identified as Sai (20), a BTech final year student from Moti Nagar in SR Nagar, had been stalking and harassing the girl, an intermediate student ,who belongs to the same neighbourhood.

He had proposed to her though she spurned his advances, Sai allegedly continued to pressurise her to accept him. Unable to take more harassment, the girl informed her parents who had already warned Sai.

Despite the warning, he continued his act and the victim complained to the police. Based on the girl’s complaint, a case was booked and Sai was arrested. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

