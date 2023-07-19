Documentary on Buddhavanam left spellbound Buddhist spiritual leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The documentary on Buddhavanam, a Buddhist Heritage Theme Park located at Nagarjunasagar, made by Telangana government left the audience spellbound at an international conference on World Peace organised by Mahabodhi International Buddhist Meditation Centre at Ladakh on Tuesday.

Buddhist spiritual leaders, Abbots of International Buddhist Monasteries and participants from South-East Asian countries and India, lauded the unique features of the Buddhist tourist destination – Buddhavanam with its themes on the life and mission of the Buddha.

The documentary also featured the Jataka tales, scale models of national and international stupas, Mahastupa decorated with 1,240 sculptural panels consisting of more than one lakh images, the virtual sky effect inside the dome of the Mahastupa created using German technology, the colossal replica of Avukana Buddha sculpture presented by Sri Lankan government.

The documentary also focused on the serene calm and picturesque location amidst lush green background and the huge Nagarjunasagar reservoir and chain of hills once nestled in the abode of Acharya Nagarjuna in 3rd century CE. Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah said the International Buddhist delegates evinced keen interest to visit Buddhavanam shortly to explore the possibilities of having their own Buddhist establishments at Buddhavanam.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav made an exclusive presentation on the potentiality of Buddhist tourism in Telangana and extended an invitation to Telangana Buddhist sites.