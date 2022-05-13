Buddhavanam to place Telangana among Buddhist tourist places

Hyderabad: Telangana will now be mapped prominently on the national and international Buddhist tourism circuit as the stage is set for the grand inauguration of Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar on Saturday.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will formally launch the Buddhavanam – Buddhist Heritage Theme Park. It is developed by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

Many domestic and foreign tourists, especially those coming from the South-East Asian countries, will be mesmerized with the Buddhavanam’s ambience.

The project was executed with financial assistance from Central and State Governments. TSTDC acquired 274 acres on the left bank of River Krishna and the project is divided into eight segments, including Buddhacharitavanam, Jatakavanam (Bodhisattva Park), Dhyanavanam (Meditation Park), Stupavanam, Mahastupa, Buddhist Education Centres like Monasteries, schools and universities, Buddhist Arts and Craft Village, Hospitality units and Wellness Centres like meditation centre, traditional Buddhist medical centre, other therapies.

It is a first of its kind project in the country with many thematic segments depicting the major events from Siddhartha Gautama’s life and his previous birth stories. The five miniature Stupas of national and eight International replicas will draw the attention of visitors, said a senior official from the Buddhavanam project.

The Srilankan Government has donated a replica of Avukana Buddha statue, which stands 27 feet tall and Dhamma Bell under Indo – Sri Lankan Cultural Exchange programme. The Srilankan Government has also evinced interest in building their Simhala – Vihara complex in the premises of the Sriparvata Arama (Buddhavanam), the official said.

The State Department of Archaeology and Museums has established a Buddhist Heritage Museum in the ground floor of Maha Stupa. The replica of Mahastupa (Amaravathi Style) with Sculptural embellishments will be cynosure of the Buddhist Theme Park.

The Mahastupa, with a width of 42 meters and 21 meters in height is embellished with sculptural panels of Buddhist themes on its drum and all around the dome. The Mahastupa’s interior ceiling is decked up with Lotus petals against sky background at the central stupa with a height of 25 feet and the Panchadhyani Buddhas in seated postures are installed on all the four sides.

The interior of the ceiling was designed in such a way that reflects the sky with 528 aluminium panels in trapezoid shape, digitally printed in sky pattern to capture the ever-changing dynamic colour of the sky and the clouds.

The Entrance Plaza is developed in a way to create Buddhism ambience depicting the Buddhist motifs and symbols and also Dharma Chakra at the Centre. The Entrance Plaza of Sriparavtarama is a square having eight quadrants with four openings.

All the quadrants are embellished with panels with Sculptures depicting Asthanmangala (eight auspicious) symbols – Buddha in iconic form, animals, birds, Bodhi tree and Mithunas(amorous couples), the central themes including Buddhapadas, pillar of fire carrying the crown(Hair) of Siddhartha, Nagamuchilinda, worship of holy relic and Siddhartha carrying a mighty bow.

At the centre of the plaza standing on octagonal basement an octagonal column carrying the Dharma Chakra whose spokes depict different virtues. At the base of the pillar, on all four sides are half lotus medallions are carved beautifully.

