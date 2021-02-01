Budget triggers memes nonstop

Just as expected, the internet unleashed its fury at the way the middle class seemed to have been ignored in the budget and made memes taking out references from popular media.

Hyderabad: On Monday, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the budget, Twitterati seemed to be waiting with bated breath to troll and make memes. When it was announced that there would no changes in tax-slabs for individual income tax payers and that there would be an imposition of agri infra cess of Rs.2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs.4 on diesel, netizens jumped at it, though it was announced that there wouldn’t be an impact on petrol prices.

One of the tweets even said, “Budget mein middle class ke liye sirf memes hote hain” (there are only memes for the middle class in the budget).

Just as expected, the internet unleashed its fury at the way the middle class seemed to have been ignored in the budget and made memes taking out references from popular media. Among the most hilarious ones were those referring to Main Hoon Na, 3 Idiots and Mr. Bean, Andaz Apna Apna, Golmaal and more.

At the same, as the budget session was on in the parliament, a few poses of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, courtesy the timing with which he was clicked, caught the fancy of the meme factory. The Wayanad MP is not a stranger to being trolled on social media and he ended up becoming the topic of several memes after getting clicked with different expressions, including as if he was bored, during the budget proceedings.

Netizens compared it to students in online classes, to students sitting sleepily in class after lunch, to children being reprimanded by their parents and more to hilarious effect on social media.

Take a look at some of the memes:

