Bugsy, White Roses, Resurgence and Makhtoob shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Bugsy, White Roses, Resurgence and Makhtoob impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Dyanoosh (P Ajeeth K) 46, handy. Southern Act (Md Ismail) 45, moved well. Vision Of Rose (BR Kumar) 47.5, moved easy. Cheltenham (Afroz Khan) 45, moved well. Nishaan (RB) 44, moved well. Above The Law (Md Ismail) 45, well in hand. Four One Four (P Ajeeth K) 45, moved well. Cosmico (DS Deora) 48, moved freely. 3y-(Net Whizz/Welltold) (RB) & Soorya Vahan (Md Ismail) 48, former moved well. Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) & Exclusive Luck (RB) 44, a notable pair.

800m:

Euphoria (DS Deora) & Sincerely Yours (RB) 59, 600/45, former moved well.

Redeem Our Pledge (A Joshi) 59, 600/45, moved well. Morior Invictus (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/44, looks well. Sun Dancer (RB) & Cephalonia (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Carnival Lady (Trainer) & Saint Emilion (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Bedford (P Sai Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy.

Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. White Roses (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Galwan (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Silver Arrow (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended.

Arabian Queen (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Makhtoob (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, note. Shazam (RB) & Top Secret (DS Deora) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together. Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) & Bellagio (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Barbet (DS Deora) & Rovaniemi (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved easy. Carnival Lady (Trainer) & Saint Emilion (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.