‘Hyderabad centre key to Broadridge biz’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: “Our Hyderabad centre enables us to tap into the Indian technical talent pool, develop product expertise, and experiment with new technologies,” says Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge, a global fintech with operations in India, based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Broadridge’s India-based centre is core to our business, developing innovative industry-leading solutions by leveraging critical next-generation technologies and data to help clients drive growth, improve efficiency, and make financial services better.

“For more than 20 years, our operations in India, based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore – have helped run the engineering and technology functions for all products across Broadridge, as well as hosted 24×7 managed services for global customers,” says Tim Gokey. Broadridge India plays a key role in addressing all our product, engineering, and technology-related challenges and opportunities, he says.

“Broadridge has a unique position at the centre of the equities, fixed income and fund markets providing us with unique data and insights into the major trends impacting financial markets. Our systems clear and settle over $9 trillion of trades every day on behalf of buy- and sell-side firms across the globe,” he adds.

On sustainability, Tim Gokey says, they were committed to helping our clients reduce their emissions while also improving our own energy consumption and waste production, and are currently developing a plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“On SDG goals, we have identified four primary SDGs where we strive to make our greatest contributions spanning quality education, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, and responsible consumption and production,” he adds.