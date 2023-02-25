Burglars break into house at Rajendranagar, flee with 12 tolas of gold, silver

In first case, the burglars broke into the house at Himayatsagar and took away 12 tolas of gold, silver articles and Rs 50,000 cash.
Hyderabad: Burglars broke into two houses at Rajendranagar and decamped with property on Saturday.
In first case, the burglars broke into the house at Himayat Sagar and took away 12 tolas of gold, silver articles and Rs 50,000 cash.
In the other case, the offenders broke into a house at Kismatpur and decamped with five tolas of gold, cash and other items.
The police registered cases and are investigating.