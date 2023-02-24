Burglars break into Kondagattu temple, flee with 15 kg of silver

It is suspected that at let three burglars entered the sanctum sanctorum from behind the temple by breaking open the door.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Burglars broke into the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple late on Thursday night and fled with about 15 kilograms of silver objects.

According to preliminary information, they stole 15 kg of silver objects including Makara Thoranam (3 kg), two Shatagopams and other articles. It is said that there were four home guards on night duty when the burglary happened.

Jagtial DSP R Prakash has reached the spot and investigation is on. In order to collect clues, police have suspended darshan and devotees are not being allowed into the temple since morning.