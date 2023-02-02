Hyderabad: Burglars decamp with Rs 7 lakh cash, 10 tolas gold from house in Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Jeedimetla and decamped with gold and cash.

According to the police, the offenders broke into the house located at Shivanagar Jeedimetla and decamped with Rs. 7 lakh cash and 10 tolas of gold.

“The family moved over to a new house and had kept the gold and cash in the old house. When no one was in the house at Shivanagar, the miscreants entered the house and decamped with the property,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, M Pavan.

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on. The clues team collected the fingerprints and the police are analysing the footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity.