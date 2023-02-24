Jagtial cops deploy 10 teams to nab Kondagattu temple burglars

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, burglars broke open the cupboard of the executive officer of Poleshwara Swamy temple in Polasa of Jagtial rural mandal on Thursday night.

Jagtial: The police have formed 10 special teams to nab the burglars who broke into the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple late on Thursday night and fled with 15 kilograms of silver ornaments.

Announcing this to media persons, Jagtial DSP R Prakash, who is investigating the case, informed that around 1.20 am, three persons entered the temple posing as devotees and fled with silver ornaments such as ‘Thoranam’, ‘Shatagopam’ and “Ramaraksha’. They did not touch the idols of dieties in the temple.

A Sub-Inspector and four Home Guards were on security duty at the temple on Thursday night. The movements of the burglars were recorded in CCTV cameras, the DSP said, adding that 10 police teams including CLUES teams, IT, Cybercrime, the CCTV technical wing and others were deployed to nab thieves. Mallial CI Ramana is leading the teams.

Though devotees were not allowed into the temple in the morning as the police collected clues, by afternoon, priests performed ‘samprokshanam’, after which devotees were allowed in.

It is suspected that burglars are targeting temples anticipating large amounts of money since scores of devotees visited the temples in connection with the Maha Shivaratri celebrations, the DSP said.