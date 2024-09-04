Burglars decamp with article from Govt Unani Dispensary in Hyderabad

According to the police, the burglars broke the lock of the main door of the building and took away a laptop and other articles from the premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 04:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the Government Unani Dispensary at Chanchalguda and decamped with articles from the building on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the burglars broke the lock of the main door of the building and took away a laptop and other articles from the premises.

The theft came to light on Wednesday when the staff came for their duties and found the main door lock broken. After entering into the premises they noticed the cupboard was damaged and a laptop and other articles missing.

On information, the police along with the clues team reached the spot and started investigation. The clues team collected fingerprints from the door and cupboards. A case is registered.