Burglars make away with gold, cash from house in Medchal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 05:01 PM

Hyderabad: An unidentified person gained entry into a house at KLR Venture in Medchal and made away with gold and cash on Sunday night.

According to the police, the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, managed to scale the compound wall and took staircase to reach the building’s first floor.

The intruder, apparently was holding a knife and sneaked into the bedroom of the house and took valuables including gold and cash. Later, he escaped the building after opening the main gate, Medchal police said.

The Medchal police, based on a complaint by the family registered a case and are investigating.