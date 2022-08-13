Burglary gang led by minor held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A minor boy, who planned a burglary of his employer’s hardware shop and pulled it off along with two of his friends, was caught by the Malkajgiri Central Crime Station police along with the Medipally police on Saturday. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments, cash of Rs.3.9 lakh, a car and 4 mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.23 lakh.

The arrested persons were Balwanth Choudhary (21), Ramnivas (21) and the minor boy, all three from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Another suspect Sunil Choudhary is absconding.

Police said the minor, who is in his late teens, studied up to class nine and came to Hayathnagar two months ago and started working at a hardware shop since the last 20 days. During regular visits to his employer’s house, the minor noticed valuables and decided to steal them. He shared his plan with his co-workers, who agreed.

As per their plan, on August 8, in the absence of the employer’s family, the gang broke into the house and decamped with the valuables from the almirah.