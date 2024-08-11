Bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, 12 injured

The incident happened when the bus, with 70 passengers onboard, going from Jaipur to Delhi on the expressway lost control and overturned.

By PTI Published Date - 11 August 2024, 07:06 PM

Representational Image

Jaipur: Twelve people got injured after a private bus overturned on Delhi-Mumbai Express in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened when the bus, with 70 passengers onboard, going from Jaipur to Delhi on the expressway lost control and overturned, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Giriraj Prasad said.

Four of the twelve injured have been discharged from the hsopital, he said, adding that most passengers were asleep when the incident happened around 4 am today.

The remaining passengers left for their respective destinations. Initial probe revealed that the bus lost control and overturned due to failure of its steering, the ASI said.