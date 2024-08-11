Sangareddy: Man dies as bike skids on NH-161

The victim was Degavath Shankar (45), a resident of Komatikunta thanda in Alladurgam mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 06:11 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a man died in a road accident as the bike he was traveling on skidded off the road at Chowtakur on NH-161 on Sunday.

He was working as daily in daily labour in Sangareddy.

Shankar was going to his village from Sangreddy when he met with the accident.

He died while he was being shifted to Hyderabad after providing first aid. Pulkal police registered a case.