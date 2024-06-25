Bus pass validity for accredited journalists extended in Telangana

The Information and Public Relations Department of Telangana has recently issued an order extending the deadline for accreditation cards of journalists for three months till September 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 01:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has extended the validity for the concessional bus passes for accredited journalists in the State.

The validity of the current bus pass expires on June 30. The Information and Public Relations Department of Telangana has recently issued an order extending the deadline for accreditation cards of journalists for three months till September 30.

To this extent, TGSRTC has extended the deadline of bus passes for three months.

The process of accepting applications for concessional bus passes for accredited journalists has started from June 25.

TGSRTC authorities said journalists should click on the link https://tgsrtcpass.com/journalist.do?category=Fresh and apply for availing these extended bus passes.

Along with entering the personal details of the journalists in the applications, photo and accreditation cards must be uploaded. Bus pass collection centre should also be selected.

TGSRTC will issue bus passes to journalists after online verification of these applications by the Information and Public Relations Department.