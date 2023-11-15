Bus Plunge in J&K’s Doda district kills 33, injures 22

Authorities confirmed the passenger bus lost control near Asser in Doda district, plunging into a steep gorge.

By IANS Updated On - 01:52 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Jammu: At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday when a bus fell into a gorge in J&K’s Doda district.

Official sources said the passenger bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and dropped into a deep gorge.

“So far, 33 people have died in this accident and 22 are injured.

“Security forces and civilians are carrying out a relief and rescue operation.

Further details are awaited,” sources said.