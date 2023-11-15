Bus Plunge in J&K’s Doda district kills 33, injures 22

Authorities confirmed the passenger bus lost control near Asser in Doda district, plunging into a steep gorge.
Jammu: At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday when a bus fell into a gorge in J&K’s Doda district.
Official sources said the passenger bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and dropped into a deep gorge.
“So far, 33 people have died in this accident and 22 are injured.
“Security forces and civilians are carrying out a relief and rescue operation.
Further details are awaited,” sources said.