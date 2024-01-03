RTC rental bus owners threaten strike if demands not met

Hyderabad: RTC rental bus owners are facing quite a few issues and they have announced to go on strike from January 5 if their demands are not addressed immediately.

This time it is the Maha Lakshmi scheme which is bothering the owners the most as it causing overcrowding and potential mileage issues. Maha Lakshmi scheme offers free bus travel service in TSRTC for women in Telangana.

Another significant concern is related to insurance coverage. They fear that if bus limits are exceeded and accidents happen, they might face severe financial losses due to insufficient coverage.

The owners also didn’t take part in the recently held tender by TSRTC, calling for maintenance of rented buses.