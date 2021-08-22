Businessman kidnapped and murdered in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A businessman from the city was kidnapped by a group of persons and killed in Sangareddy district over financial disputes.

The victim Madhusudhan Reddy, a native of Siddipet, was running a tiffin center at Karmanghat in the city for last few years. He got acquainted with one person Sanjay of Petlaburj under Charminar police station limits, few years ago and both became friends.

“During their friendship, Madhusudhan Reddy gave few lakh rupees to Sanjay. However, there are allegations that Sanjay failed to repay the amount to him,” an official who is supervising the investigation.

On Thursday, according to victim’s wife Madhulatha, Madhusudhan left the house saying he was going to meet Sanjay to discuss about the financial issue between them and would return in the night. “In the evening, she received a phone call from Sanjay saying that both of them were kidnapped by some persons. Later the caller disconnected the phone,” said the official.

The woman after reaching the house of Sanjay at Petlaburj did not find them there and approached the Charminar police and informed them about the issue.

The Charminar police immediately formed special teams and tracked down Jagannath, who works as a driver with Sanjay. On questioning, the driver led the police to an agriculture spot at Zaheerabad and told that Sanjay and others had killed Madhusudhan Reddy and buried him there.

The police exhumed the body with the help of local police and after identification with the help of the family members, conducted an on spot autopsy.

A case is registered and investigation going on. The police are making efforts to nab Sanjay and his associates who are absconding. The police said that Madhusudhan Reddy was previously involved in a ganja case registered in Andhra Pradesh along with Sanjay.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .