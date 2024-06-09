Businessman kidnapped in Narsingi, rescued in hours

According to the police, the businessman Mallem Sheshu Vardhan Reddy, was kidnapped by Ande Kranthi Kumar and K Sandeep, both natives of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: A businessman was kidnapped from Narsingi by two persons over a financial dispute between them on Saturday night. He was rescued at Mahabubnagar later in the night and the duo was arrested.

The businessman was going in a car at Narsingi, when Kranthi and Sandeep beat him and forced him into a car and were taking him to Kurnool to settle a financial dispute. On information about the kidnapping the Narsingi police reached the spot and gathered information about the incident.

The police took details from the wife of Sheshu and alerted all check posts across the State.

The Addakula police in Mahabubnagar were alerted and Sheshu was rescued with their help late in the night. “Sheshu and the two suspects were into gold business and the former owed them money and was avoiding them,” said Narsingi Inspector, G Harikrishna Reddy.

The police arrested Kranthi and Sandeep and produced them before the court. The police advised the people not to take law into their hands and approach the courts to settle financial disputes.