Saudi-returned man murdered by unidentified persons at Narsingi in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 04:28 PM

Hyderabad: A Saudi returned man was murdered by unidentified persons at an open place in Narsingi on Saturday.

Syed Hidayat Ali (31), a resident of Chota Bazaar, Golconda, was found dead with multiple injuries at Green Lands Venture in Narsingi police station area on Saturday afternoon.

According to Narsingi Inspector, Hari Krishna Reddy, the victim Hidayat Ali came to the place along with some persons where the assailants stabbed him to death and escaped from the place. The police said Hidayat Ali had returned from Saudi Arabia recently.

“We are speaking to the family members and friends to gather more details. Efforts are going on to identify the assailants and ascertain the reasons,” said the Inspector.

The police shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary.