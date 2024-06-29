Telangana, Andhra Pradesh shun Modi’s Surya Ghar Yojana

According to sources, only 17,152 applications from Telangana and 29,740 applications from Andhra Pradesh have been received so far under the scheme.

According to sources, only 17,152 applications from Telangana and 29,740 applications from Andhra Pradesh have been received so far under the scheme. As for nationwide statistics, Assam has the highest number of applications with 2.23 lakh, Gujarat 2.14 lakh, Maharashtra 1.91 lakh and Uttar Pradesh 1.89 lakh applications.

In the Telugu States, while 2,266 people applied in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the highest in Telangana, Rajanna Sircilla district has the lowest with only three applications. In Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada district received the highest number of applications with 1,315 and Alluri district has the lowest number of applications with 178.

While 18,452 applications were received from Ahmedabad district in Gujarat, only 1,296 applications were received from Greater Hyderabad.

In other States, the respective State governments are giving subsidies in addition to the subsidies and incentives given by the centre, hence, people are showing interest in setting up rooftop solar panels. Whereas, since the government in the Telugu States are not providing additional subsidies people are not showing interest in setting up rooftop solar panels.

The Energy Department officials claim that since free power upto 200 units per month was being provided in the State under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, a large number of the middle class families were not so keen in adopting rooftop solar panels. Even in AP, 101 units of free power were being given free electricity to SCs and ST community members. Through the new rooftop solar scheme, the State government was aiming to address the issues with rooftop solar capacity addition, but due to the free power scheme, many appear not to be interested in switching over to solar power, an official said.

According to the current benchmark rates, a 1 KW system will receive a subsidy of Rs 30,000, a 2 KW system of Rs 60,000, and a 3 KW system or more of Rs 78,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.