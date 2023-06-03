Busy schedule awaits CM KCR in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

File Photo

Nirmal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will attend a slew of programmes in Nirmal town and surrounding areas on Sunday.

The Chief Minister is slated to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) built spending Rs.56 crore in Yellapalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal, 1,014 double bedroom houses at Naganaipet and 446 double bedrooms homes at Bangalpet in Nirmal town apart from laying the foundation stone for the Government Medical College in Nirmal. The college is being constructed a cost of Rs.166 crore.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a building meant for minority boys at Chincholi (B) village in Sarangapur mandal, 38 black top roads and bridge in Nirmal, Mudhole and Khanapur Assembly constituencies, a building for Bangara community and lay the foundation for a mineral mixer plant in Nirmal district. He will address a public meeting as well.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inspected the venue of the Chief Minister’s programme and arrangements made for his tour. He said elaborate arrangements were being made for the programmes.

Around one lakh people were expected to attend the public meeting. The Minister also asked officials to ensure sufficient drinking water in view of the scorching heat conditions.