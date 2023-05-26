| Telangana Cm Kcr To Inaugurate Four More New Collectorate Buildings

Telangana: CM KCR to inaugurate four more new collectorate buildings

The works on the new collectorate buildings at Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial and Gadwal have been completed

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:02 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated collectorate complexes in four more districts.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Nirmal District Collectorate on June 4, Nagarkurnool district collectorate on June 6, Manchiral district collectorate June 9 and Gadwal district collectorate on June 12.