Buy iPhone 14 at up to Rs 5,000 discount on JioMart; here’s how to buy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Apple launched iPhone 14 less than two months ago in India pricing Rs 79,900. However, discounts for the device have already started arriving.

The device still starts at Rs 79,900 JioMart. But buyers using a HDFC Bank Credit Card will get a 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 5000 on purchases. This includes both EMI and non-EMI transactions. This addition can bring the price down to up to Rs 74,900. Users may also get additional discounts.

According to reports, the device may also get a Rs 2,000 price drop along with the Rs 5,000 cashback offer. A report by ‘Mint’ states that this may be an offline-only offer and you may not be able to find it on the JioMart app.

However, people looking to buy the mobile one can still make use of the HDFC cashback offer.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch XDR OL883738ED screen. It is offered in different colours like midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and red. The phone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and comes with iOS 16.

There is a 12MP dual camera on the back of the phone and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. The phone supports 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.