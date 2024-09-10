C Laxma Reddy bereaved, KCR, KTR condole

Several senior BRS leaders extended condolences following the demise of Swetha Laxma Reddy, wife of former Minister and BRS Mahbubnagar district president Dr C Laxma Reddy on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 09:10 PM

Mahbubnagar: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and several senior BRS leaders extended condolences following the demise of Swetha Laxma Reddy, wife of former Minister and BRS Mahbubnagar district president Dr C Laxma Reddy on Tuesday.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that the Almighty provide strength to the family to overcome the loss during this difficult time. BRS working president KT Rama Rao also extended his condolences to Laxma Reddy and his family for their loss.

He stated that the news of Swetha Laxma Reddy’s demise deeply hurt him. Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, along with other party leaders, visited Avancha village in Thimmajipeta mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where they paid their respects to Swetha Laxma Reddy’s mortal remains.

A large number of BRS leaders and party members paid their respects including former Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Naveen, and former MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, and Ala Venkateshwar Reddy among others.