CAA against minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps; will not be implemented in state: Stalin

Stalin said that it was his government's opinion that the CAA was totally unnecessary and must be rescinded.

By IANS Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state, claiming that it was against minorities as well as Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps here.

The rules for the CAA were notified by the Union Government on Monday. Stalin, in a statement, said that it was his government’s opinion that the CAA was totally unnecessary and must be rescinded, adding that his government would not allow its implementation as it opposed any legislation against the unity of India.

“The rules notified for the Act by the Union government not only go against the basic structure of the Constitution but are also against the welfare of Indian people, the multi-dimensional character of India and its secular character,” he said, citing the Assembly’s resolution on September 8, 2021, against the CAA.

Stalin also said that people think that the CAA has been notified at present, keeping in mind the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and also to divert attention from the electoral bonds issue.