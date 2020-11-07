Cab driver arrested in rash driving case in Hyderabad

The driving license of Ramesh, a resident of Kavvguda, was also seized and forwarded to the RTA for cancellation

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday arrested a car driver M Ramesh holding him responsible for rash driving resulting in the death of a six-year-old boy on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the RGIA police station limits three days ago.

The driving license of Ramesh, a resident of Kavvguda, was also seized and forwarded to the RTA for cancellation.

According to the police, members of two families from Cholapally village of Farooqnagar mandal had engaged the vehicle on November 2 to go to Yadadri. On reaching the 143 km milestone on the ORR while returning home on November 3, the car hit the iron crash barriers after Ramesh lost control over the vehicle, resulting in the death of Vislawath Akil (6) while others escaped with injuries.

The RGIA police booked a case against him under Sections 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 185 Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and arrested him. He was found to be in an inebriated condition.

The traffic police appealed to public to follow speed limits while driving any vehicle on all roads. Apart from having the valid driving license, the public should have knowledge and skill of driving vehicles on different roads and circumstances.

Despite knowing that driving a car in a drunken condition and at high speed is highly dangerous, Ramesh drove the vehicle recklessly, said Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar.

