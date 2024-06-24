Cab driver saved from jumping at Durgam Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 10:12 PM

Hyderabad: A cab driver who attempted to end his life by jumping from the Cable Bridge Durgam Cheruvu was saved by the Madhapur police on Monday.

The man M Sai Kiran (23), a resident of Parvathnagar came to Cable Bridge around afternoon and tried to jump from the bridge into the Durgam Cheruvu lake. On spotting him in suspicious circumstances, the traffic police and Madhapur law and order police personnel caught him and pulled to safety.

The man told the police that he was facing financial problems and decided to end his life. The police shifted him to police station and later handed him over to his family after counselling.