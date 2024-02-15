CAG report leak: Akbaruddin Owaisi demands probe

A privilege notice was given by me on the leakage of the CAG report on Kaleshwaram and reports being published in newspapers and TV channels much before it was tabled in the House, Akbaruddin Owaisi said during the discussion on Vote on Account in the Assembly

Hyderabad: AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi appealed to Speaker G Prasad Kumar to order a probe on the media getting access to the CAG report on Kaleshwaram before it was tabled in the Assembly.

“A privilege notice was given by me on the leakage of the CAG report on Kaleshwaram and reports being published in newspapers and TV channels much before it was tabled in the House. It has been so many days but I have not received any reply,” Akbaruddin Owaisi said during the discussion on Vote on Account in the Assembly here on Thursday.

He said it was against the privilege of the House and the Members. “If all the Members agree, Speaker sir, please order an enquiry on who was the person who leaked the CAG report and action should be initiated,” Owaisi said.