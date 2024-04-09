Mid Manair oustees go down memory lane

As many as 10,131 families vacated their houses and settled in other places. Though adequate water was available in the project all these years, the water scarcity became severe this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 07:18 PM

File Photo: Mid Manair Dam

Rajanna-Sircilla: Muddy and dilapidated houses, withered trees, wells and other sights that are usual in a village, which were submerged in the Mid Manair reservoir, surfaced as the water levels in project dipped to almost dead storage as the project was not getting water from the Kaleshwaram project.

People, who had vacated their villages in 2017 as part of the construction of the project, are now visiting their old homes and agricultural fields and recollecting their days there.

Youngsters are remembering their childhood days by visiting the dilapidated buildings of schools where they pursued their schooling.

A total of 11 villages were submerged in the Mid Manair project constructed in Manwada of Boinpalli mandal. Besides 7,419 houses, 19,446 acres of agricultural lands were also submerged in the project.

Besides the drought, lack of inflows from the Kaleshwaram project also led to the drying up of the dam.

The flood flow canal was the main water source for the reservoir, which is considered as the water junction in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project since water will be taken to Kondapochamma Sagar through Ananthagiri, Ranganayaka Sagar and Mallanna Sagar.

Presently, only 7.50 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 27.50 tmc.