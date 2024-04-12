BJP demands Telangana govt to make inquiry reports on Kaleshwaram public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 08:26 PM

NV Subhash

Hyderabad: The BJP has demanded that the State government make public the inquiry reports pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram and phone tapping.

In a statement BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said though the probe agencies had submitted their reports to the government, the government was neither taking action against the accused nor making the reports public. ” Vigilance and Enforcement department and National Dam Safety Authority have submitted separate reports on the Kaleshwaram project. Why are these reports not being made public? Has the Congress and the BRS have come to an understanding to stall the probe?”he asked.

He wanted to know whether the State government would be fixing the responsibility for the alleged corruption in the previous government only on the officials or their political bosses would also be included in the chargesheets.