‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ coming to iOS devices soon

'Call of Duty: Warzone' will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users as the hit battle royale shooter game developed by Activision Blizzard is coming to iOS soon.

By IANS Published Date - 01:34 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

According to 9to5Mac, the game’s official webpage is now live on the iOS App Store, but it is not yet available for download, users can pre-order the game ahead of its May 15 release date.

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ is a free-to-play battle royale game from the popular ‘Call of Duty’ franchise. It is currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Last year, Activision Blizzard announced that ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ would be coming to mobile devices.

The company stated at the time that it would provide a new “AAA mobile experience” for players on the go.

According to the developers, the game was created natively for mobile platforms using “cutting-edge technology”.

“Powered by new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can share social features like friends and chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, loadouts and even the Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected Call of Duty experience,” the company said.

Furthermore, according to the game’s App Store page, Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS is “fully portable and fully customisable”.