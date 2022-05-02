Cameras, patrolling at Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A three-level security system has been launched at the popular tourist attraction at Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur, with surveillance cameras, electric bike patrolling and lake patrolling boat being part of the system.

Following recent incidents of a suicide, bike races and nuisance near Durgam Cheruvu and surroundings, the police in public private partnership mode and with contribution from Raheja Group and other IT companies, have decided to enhance the security around the lake.

Accordingly, a watch tower along with 67 surveillance cameras, which are connected to the Command and Control Centre, a lake police patrol boat and three battery-operated bikes were inaugurated on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the safety mechanism, DGP M.Mahender Reddy said the Cyberabad police were on the forefront in providing a safe and secured environment to the citizens and were leaving no stone unturned in the process.

“For IT firms and IT corridor and its surroundings, security is the prime concern. Only if there is peace and security, there will be investments, the city’s brand image will increase and subsequently the quality of life will be enhanced,” the DGP said.

“The surveillance cameras and other patrolling mechanism will not only be deterrence to criminals and trouble mongers, but also help in suicide prevention and accidents in the lake,” Mahender Reddy said.

The Cyberabad She Teams will also be stationed in the surroundings to keep a check on women harassment. The entire area is to be made safe.

All the teams were specially trained to be more alert, respond quickly, lifesaving skills among others. Officials associated will all the three component safety components – surveillance cameras, boat patrolling and bike patrolling, will be working and responding in coordination.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said all necessary measures have been taken from the police to ensure citizen safety and security.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .