Camp K12 launches Hatch Kids, a Metaverse & AR/VR creation platform for kids

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Representational Image (Source: IANS)

Hyderabad: Camp K12, an ed-tech start-up, on Wednesday announced the launch of Hatch Kids, its own Metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for young learners.

Hatch Kids makes it possible for students spanning ages 6 to 18 to create 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences with ease, a press release said.

Younger students and first-time coders can start using a visual, blocks-based programming environment, and then graduate to programming advanced 3D applications using JavaScript, it said. Students can instantly publish and share their creations to millions of supported devices, including iPads, smartphones, professional VR headsets, laptops & desktops via a simple QR code scan or a link share, it added.