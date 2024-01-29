MANUU gets cutting-edge metaverse project lab

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: A cutting-edge state-of-the-art AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality) Metaverse Project Lab, developed with a cost of Rs 95 crore in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), was launched on Monday.

The unique metaverse AR/VR lab is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced GPUs and high-powered computers. The facility will act a hub for developing customized training and monitoring systems specifically designed for individuals with intellectual disabilities, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, VC, MANUU, during the launch said.

Under the administration of the Prof. Abdul Wahid, Chief Investigator and Dean of CSIT, MANUU, the new AR/VR metaverse facility will be deeply rooted in the metaverse and AR research. It is a technological advancement and a step towards creating learning systems that meet every learner’s unique needs and goals, driven by his visionary leadership, Dr Wahid in a statement said.

“The project lab has been envisioned as a space where innovative ideas are cultivated and nurtured, pushing the boundaries of possibility. This is not just a celebration of a new beginning but an announcement of an era characterized by pioneering research and transformative discoveries,” the statement added.