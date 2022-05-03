Can internet really help you for TSPSC exams?

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: With the emergence of Google and Wikipedia, information about almost everything and anything under the sun has become quite accessible. Be it just general questions about current affairs or the past events, many of us have majorly relied on the internet for answers and resources. But, is it right to depend on the sources we come across while browsing the net for TSPSC preparations?

Well, like we know, there are various subjects that one has to master in order to clear the public exams. And relying for crucial information on the internet might not be as great an idea – as the world wide web might throw up results which are contradictory in nature — and show mixed opinions on the same subject. This might lead to confusion as to which website we can rely on.

Moreover, as the information on the internet is mostly given by the common public or any person having some knowledge on the subject — the information is not being governed for its credibility. Thus, it might not be a good idea to rely on the internet as a sole source for all subjects pertaining to the upcoming State public exams. In addition, the ocean of sites providing information on one topic might also divert the aspirant’s attention from what they actually are in search of. Thus, it is advised that aspirants have a clear idea of what is actually needed for the subject and choose their sources accordingly.

“Mainly for the TSPSC exams, aspirants must rely on the Press Information Bureau website for all matters concerning the current affairs. As it is a Government-run website, aspirants can keep track of the ongoing matters around the country and the world. Also, it is advised for aspirants to rely mainly on books for other subjects as learning wrong information from bogus sites on the internet might lead to a great loss in the future,” shares Vasu, faculty at CSPs IAS Academy in Lingampally.

For subjects like History of Telangana and overall history, aspirants can refer to Telugu Academy books (Intermediate or BA History) and NCERT books (classes VI to X) for general history. In addition to History, Telugu Academy and NCERT books can be referred to for subjects like Economics, and Geography as well. One can also keep track of current affairs by reading national and regional newspapers on a daily basis.

