Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine

By IANS Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Ottawa: Canada is providing a new military aid package for Ukraine, the Department of National Defence has announced. The department said this 39 million Canadian-dollar assistance includes 3.3 million litres of much-needed fuel supplies, modular floatation bridge assets to enable wet-gap crossing, medical first-aid kits, as well as sniper rifles and ammunition.

This donation comes from the remaining funds across the government of Canada’s various funding envelopes for military assistance to Ukraine. According to the release, all eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks committed by Canada to Ukraine have been delivered to Poland, and Canada has deployed three Leopard Gunnery Skills Trainers to assist with efforts to train Ukrainian tank crews on the operation and tactics of the Leopard 2 tanks.

