Canara Bank wins ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022′ in London

Canara Bank won the ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’’ for India segment at the Global Banking Summit held in London from Nov 29 to Dec 1.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:19 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Canara Bank won the ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’’ for India segment at the Global Banking Summit held in London from Nov 29 to Dec 1. Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer LV Prabhakar received the award from the organisers.

The winners are judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product and services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months. These are prestigious awards to the banking industry and Canara Bank has been adjudged as the Best Bank in India for 2022. It expressed gratitude to its customers, investors, staff and other stakeholders, said a release.

