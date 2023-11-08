Cancer medical services launched at Apollo NSR Warangal

Warangal: Apollo Cancer Center, Hyderabad launched its outpatient services at ‘Apollo NSR Warangal’ here on Wednesday. Apollo Cancer Center, Hyderabad, Director Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy and Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon, Dr Jagadishwar Goud, along with NSR Chairman N Sampat Rao and CEO Dr Nagesh have launched the services.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Reddy said “Apollo Cancer Center is established with the sole purpose of bringing Cancer treatment to the next level of personalised and comfort-centric care. This would help the people of Warangal to get diagnosed early and get the best treatment

Dr Jagadishwar Goud said, “The introduction of new robotic technologies has led to effective treatment of cancer as surgeries can be performed with 100 per cent accuracy and the patients are able to live a normal life post cancer treatment.”

Cancer specialists would be visiting the Apollo NSR Hospital cancer centre weekly to screen patients and provide world-class treatment to cancer patients. The early screening and understanding of cancer will also make people better to be able to support those with the disease. Apollo Cancer Center Hyderabad is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and can treat any type of cancer.

“Apollo NSR hospital team of highly experienced Doctors and dedicated staff offer cutting-edge healthcare technology and the state-of-the-art equipment can increase efficiency, reduce cost and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes and experience for the people in and around Warangal,” said NSR Chairman N Sampat Rao.