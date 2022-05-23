Cannes 2022: Female protestors disrupt Red Carpet event, unleash smoke grenades

By ANI Published: Published Date - 09:50 AM, Mon - 23 May 22

Members of the feminist movement "Les Colleuses" hold a banner, bearing the names of 129 women who died as a result of domestic violence since the last Cannes Film Festival, on the red carpet of the Festival Palace before the screening of the film "Holy Spider" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: AFP

Cannes: The ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival witnessed yet another disruption on Sunday due to protestors on the Red Carpet, only two days after a naked woman demonstrated against violence towards women in Ukraine.

According to Deadline, while raising their fists in the air, a group of women dressed in black unfurled a banner and let off black smoke grenades. They had a banner that featured a long list of women’s names interspersed with the words ‘A Woman’.

The outlet reported that the names on the banner correspond to women killed by men in France in cases of domestic violence.

Later, a spokesperson for the film ‘Riposte Feministe’, a documentary about the feminist collages in France to denounce feminicides, claimed credit for the protest.

As per Deadline, the entire incident took place at the premiere of the Competition film ‘Holy Spider’ and videos of it were shared on Twitter. ‘Holy Spider’ is a feminist thriller movie about a woman in Iran who tracks down a man who is killing prostitutes.