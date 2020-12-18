Car bursts into flames in Kothagudem

The incident occurred on the busy Kothagudem-Bhadrachalam main road during afternoon hours but no one was injured in the incident as the occupants of the vehicle managed to alight from the car

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Kothagudem: A car that suddenly caught fire in the middle of the road at Ganesh Temple area here on Friday threw vehicular traffic out of gear for some time.

The incident occurred on the busy Kothagudem-Bhadrachalam main road during afternoon hours but no one was injured in the incident as the occupants of the vehicle managed to alight from the car.

Sources said that an old model Maruti 800 car belonging to a private lecturer Mallikarjun Rao burst into flames, while he was on an errand, following an electric short circuit in the vehicle. The fire damaged the vehicle totally.

Fire-fighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control while traffic police restored order on the road. Local MLA V Venkateswar Rao visited the spot and enquired into the incident.

