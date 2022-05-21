Car with huge quantity of ganja found at Bhadradri Temple in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:17 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

File Photo.

Kothagudem: A car with huge quantity of ganja was found parked at the parking place at Bhadradri Temple in the district on Saturday. The locals who spotted the car alerted the excise officials, who reached the spot and shifted the vehicle to excise police station.

The quantity of the substance in the vehicle and who smuggled it is not yet known. Officials yet to make a statement in connection with the incident.

