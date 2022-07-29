Care Hospitals announce expansion of their network in Maharashtra

Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: City-based Care Hospitals Group on Friday announced expansion of their network in Maharashtra through strategic partnership with Aurangabad-based United CIIGMA Hospitals. Through this investment, Care Hospitals will have a majority stake in United CIIGMA Hospitals and will be present across three cities in the state, a press release said.

Group CEO, Care Hospitals, Jasdeep Singh said, “The addition of United CIIGMA Hospitals to this institution adds tremendous clinical depth and scale to our presence in Maharashtra and takes forward our focus on expanding the network in tier 2 cities of the country.”

CMD, United CIIGMA Hospitals, Dr. Unmesh Takalkar said, “With this partnership, our combined efforts with Care Hospitals will allow us to scale up and make quality healthcare accessible to all our patients across Marathwada and beyond”.

Chairman, Care Hospitals, Vishal Bali said the fast growing tier 2 cities in the country represent the next phase of growth as consumers aspire for better healthcare services.